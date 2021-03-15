Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Two Days in a Row Without Deaths

Summary:
- 294 new cases;
- 6,023 active cases;
- 0 new deaths;
- 6,536 total deaths;
- 214 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 294 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 437 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 0 new deaths, The seven-day average of deaths is now 8, and the total death toll is 6,536.
Over the weekend, there were 736 new cases and 13 new deaths; 13 deaths occurred on Saturday, 0 on Sunday.
There are 6,023 active cases (1.1%) out of 569,932 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.8% of all cases (557,214 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 214 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 57 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 55 new cases have brought the total cases to 99,081. The 7-day average in the county is 50. Milwaukee County reported 0 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,248 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (490), Racine (325), Kenosha (303), Dane (280), Brown (226), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (184), Marathon (183), Rock (162), Dodge (159), Washington (137), Sheboygan (132), Walworth (132), Waupaca (114), Jefferson (110), Eau Claire (106), Fond du Lac (98), Chippewa (93), Grant (82), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (80), Barron (76), Wood (76) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1606 | 10
Ashland
1185 | 16
Barron
5472 | 76
Bayfield
1062 | 19
Brown
30395 | 226
Buffalo
1323 | 7
Burnett
1222 | 23
Calumet
5514 | 43
Chippewa
7120 | 93
Clark
3161 | 59
Columbia
5105 | 54
Crawford
1669 | 17
Dane
41332 | 280
Dodge
11504 |159
Door
2442 | 20
Douglas
3678 | 28
Dunn
4300 | 30
Eau Claire
11097 | 106
Florence
423 | 12
Fond du Lac
11998 | 98
Forest
929 | 23
Grant
4694 | 82
Green
3246 | 17
Green Lake
1525 | 18
Iowa
1921 | 10
Iron
555 | 21
Jackson
2585 | 27
Jefferson
7966 | 110
Juneau
3022 | 19
Kenosha
14896 | 303
Kewaunee
2386 | 24
La Crosse
12299 | 80
Lafayette
1480 | 6
Langlade
1940 | 32
Lincoln
2928 | 58
Manitowoc
7291 | 66
Marathon
13763 | 183
Marinette
3981 | 64
Marquette
1322 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
99081 | 1248
Monroe
4353 | 34
Oconto
4303 | 48
Oneida
3437 | 69
Outagamie
19598 | 197
Ozaukee
7718 | 80
Pepin
808 | 7
Pierce
3544 | 33
Polk
3999 | 47
Portage
6521 | 64
Price
1174 | 7
Racine
20496 | 325
Richland
1296 | 15
Rock
14567 | 162
Rusk
1273 | 16
Sauk
5380 | 43
Sawyer
1543 | 22
Shawano
4620 | 70
Sheboygan
13070 | 132
St. Croix
6563 | 49
Taylor
1783 | 21
Trempealeau
3413 | 37
Vernon
1855 | 38
Vilas
2178 | 38
Walworth
8920 | 132
Washburn
1319 | 18
Washington
13913 | 137
Waukesha
41221 | 490
Waupaca
4783 | 114
Waushara
2116 | 32
Winnebago
17247 | 184
Wood
6708 | 76