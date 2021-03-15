Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Two Days in a Row Without Deaths

Summary:

294 new cases;

6,023 active cases;

0 new deaths;

6,536 total deaths;

214 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 294 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 437 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 0 new deaths, The seven-day average of deaths is now 8, and the total death toll is 6,536.

Over the weekend, there were 736 new cases and 13 new deaths; 13 deaths occurred on Saturday, 0 on Sunday.

There are 6,023 active cases (1.1%) out of 569,932 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.8% of all cases (557,214 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 214 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 57 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 55 new cases have brought the total cases to 99,081. The 7-day average in the county is 50. Milwaukee County reported 0 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,248 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (490), Racine (325), Kenosha (303), Dane (280), Brown (226), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (184), Marathon (183), Rock (162), Dodge (159), Washington (137), Sheboygan (132), Walworth (132), Waupaca (114), Jefferson (110), Eau Claire (106), Fond du Lac (98), Chippewa (93), Grant (82), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (80), Barron (76), Wood (76) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1606 | 10

Ashland

1185 | 16

Barron

5472 | 76

Bayfield

1062 | 19

Brown

30395 | 226

Buffalo

1323 | 7

Burnett

1222 | 23

Calumet

5514 | 43

Chippewa

7120 | 93

Clark

3161 | 59

Columbia

5105 | 54

Crawford

1669 | 17

Dane

41332 | 280

Dodge

11504 |159

Door

2442 | 20

Douglas

3678 | 28

Dunn

4300 | 30

Eau Claire

11097 | 106

Florence

423 | 12

Fond du Lac

11998 | 98

Forest

929 | 23

Grant

4694 | 82

Green

3246 | 17

Green Lake

1525 | 18

Iowa

1921 | 10

Iron

555 | 21

Jackson

2585 | 27

Jefferson

7966 | 110

Juneau

3022 | 19

Kenosha

14896 | 303

Kewaunee

2386 | 24

La Crosse

12299 | 80

Lafayette

1480 | 6

Langlade

1940 | 32

Lincoln

2928 | 58

Manitowoc

7291 | 66

Marathon

13763 | 183

Marinette

3981 | 64

Marquette

1322 | 21

Menominee

795 | 11

Milwaukee

99081 | 1248

Monroe

4353 | 34

Oconto

4303 | 48

Oneida

3437 | 69

Outagamie

19598 | 197

Ozaukee

7718 | 80

Pepin

808 | 7

Pierce

3544 | 33

Polk

3999 | 47

Portage

6521 | 64

Price

1174 | 7

Racine

20496 | 325

Richland

1296 | 15

Rock

14567 | 162

Rusk

1273 | 16

Sauk

5380 | 43

Sawyer

1543 | 22

Shawano

4620 | 70

Sheboygan

13070 | 132

St. Croix

6563 | 49

Taylor

1783 | 21

Trempealeau

3413 | 37

Vernon

1855 | 38

Vilas

2178 | 38

Walworth

8920 | 132

Washburn

1319 | 18

Washington

13913 | 137

Waukesha

41221 | 490

Waupaca

4783 | 114

Waushara

2116 | 32

Winnebago

17247 | 184

Wood

6708 | 76