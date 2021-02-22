Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Zero New Deaths Two Days in a Row

Summary:

423 new cases

8,629 active cases

0 new deaths

6,284 total deaths

346 hospitalized patients

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 423 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 612 new cases per day in the last week, the lowest it has been since July.

The state reported no new death. The seven-day average of deaths is now 17, and the total death toll is 6,284.

Over the weekend, there were 1,079 new cases and 17 new deaths; 17 deaths occurred on Saturday, none on Sunday.

There are 8,629 active cases (1.5%) out of 559,998 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.3% of all cases (544,926 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 346 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 95 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 53 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,629. The 7-day average in the county is 81. Milwaukee County reported no new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,221 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (471), Racine (314), Kenosha (299), Dane (267), Brown (219), Outagamie (191), Winnebago (183), Marathon (172), Dodge (155), Rock (151), Washington (131), Sheboygan (126), Walworth (125), Waupaca (111), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (91), Chippewa (90), Grant (79), Jefferson (76), La Crosse (75), Barron (75), Ozaukee (74), Wood (73) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams 1570 | 11

Ashland 1171 | 16

Barron 5305 | 75

Bayfield 1063 | 19

Brown 30054 | 219

Buffalo 1312 | 7

Burnett 1186 | 23

Calumet 5432 | 43

Chippewa 7009 | 90

Clark 3149 | 57

Columbia 5001 | 51

Crawford 1665 | 17

Dane 40001 | 267

Dodge 11366 | 155

Door 2404 | 19

Douglas 3651 | 24

Dunn 4232 | 28

Eau Claire 10938 | 104

Florence 432 | 12

Fond du Lac 11910 | 91

Forest 924 | 23

Grant 4619 | 79

Green 3077 | 16

Green Lake 1520 | 18

Iowa 1848 | 9

Iron 531 | 20

Jackson 2575 | 23

Jefferson 7827 | 76

Juneau 2978 | 19

Kenosha 14727 | 299

Kewaunee 2412 | 27

La Crosse 12133 | 75

Lafayette 1442 | 7

Langlade 1929 | 31

Lincoln 2892 | 56

Manitowoc 7190 | 63

Marathon 13585 | 172

Marinette 3974 | 62

Marquette 1297 | 21

Menominee 795 | 11

Milwaukee 97629 | 1221

Monroe 4275 | 31

Oconto 4247 | 48

Oneida 3342 | 66

Outagamie 19086 | 191

Ozaukee 7580 | 74

Pepin 801 | 7

Pierce 3434 | 33

Polk 3862 | 44

Portage 6425 | 64

Price 1149 | 7

Racine 20226 | 314

Richland 1280 | 14

Rock 14309 | 151

Rusk 1245 | 16

Sauk 5236 | 39

Sawyer 1496 | 21

Shawano 4566 | 70

Sheboygan 12772 | 126

St. Croix 6310 | 42

Taylor 1792 | 20

Trempealeau 3376 | 36

Vernon 1813 | 36

Vilas 2080 | 36

Walworth 8777 | 125

Washburn 1287 | 18

Washington 13667 | 131

Waukesha 40343 | 471

Waupaca 4760 | 111

Waushara 2091 | 30

Winnebago 16949 | 183

Wood 6667 | 73