Friday’s Bucks Vs. Wizards Game Postponed

The NBA has announce that Friday’s scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards has been postponed due to contact tracing in the league’s COVID-19 protocols. In response to the pandemic, the league only issued the first half of the schedule at the start of the year, to allow for rescheduled contests in the second half of the season and get the league back to their regular schedule. It is expected that the game will be included in the league’s second batch of games to take place beginning in mid-March.

The Wizards are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, which forced the team to postpone their last five games ahead of Friday’s contest. The team would have had six players unavailable due to health and safety protocols related to the virus, as well as a pair of pre-existing injuries that would render the team without the minimum number of players allowed to play.

For the Bucks, this is their first postponed game of the 2020-21 season. They are set to face the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at Fiserv Forum. Get a preview of the game here.