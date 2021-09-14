× Expand Photo via Wisconsin State Fair Harvest Fair Cream Puffs

The Wisconsin State Fair may be over, but fans of the Fair’s longstanding staple, the Cream Puff, can still enjoy the treat, presented by Prairie Farms Dairy, in two autumnal flavors Sept. 23, and during Harvest Fair Sept. 24-26.

Visitors can choose between three- or six-packs of traditional fall favorite Pumpkin Spice and the new espresso-inspired Latte Cream Puffs. Flavors cannot be mixed within packs.

Located on the State Fair grounds, 640 S. 84th St. in West Allis, the Cream Puff Drive-Thru hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 23-24 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25-26.

Harvest Fair features food vendors, shopping, and live music and entertainment at the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater highlighting local bands, among them Mount Olive, Bella Cain, the Cheap Shots, Rhythm Kings and Steve Meisner, along with the Glen Gerard Comedy & Magic Show, the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show and more.

Family-friendly activities include the World Beef Expo, pumpkin bowling, selfies at the Say Pumpkin and Smile photo area, a pig slide and pony and carnival rides. Harvest Fair admission is free; tickets for rides and activities are $1 each.

Harvest Fair hours of operation are 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 24; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 25; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26.

For more information visit https://wistatefair.com/harvestfair/.