Huge Turnout for Free COVID-19 Test Sites in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz

On Monday, the Wisconsin National Guard began conducting free COVID-19 testing for anyone, regardless of symptoms, at two locations: Midtown Center (5760 W. Capitol Dr.) and UMOS (2701 S. Chase Ave.). At noon, the UMOS site saw a serpentine line of cars winding through the parking lot back to First St. approaching Baran Park. In the afternoon, the Midtown Center site was a similar story with cars lining up in the parking lot, out to Capitol Drive before winding north on 56th St. continuing back into the Midtown Center parking area.

Drive-thru and walk-up testing is available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week. No appointment needed.