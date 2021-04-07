Khalid Cancels Summerfest 2021 Performance

× Expand Khalid @ The Rave on Friday, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

With a headlining show at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater originally planned for Summerfest 2020, R&B act Khalid was among the acts carrying over to the festival’s 2021 slate. Due to a schedule conflict, Summerfest announced on Wednesday that the show is cancelled. Khalid will not be available during the festival’s 2021 dates in September of this year.

If you’ve purchased a ticket for the show, refunds are available at the point of purchase, including the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office. A makeup date for the show was not announced, though Summerfest hopes to have Khalid return for the 2022 festival.

As it stands, Summerfest is currently trying to retain as many of the 2020 headlining acts as possible for the shuffled September dates. Khalid is the second headlining act to pull out of the festival, as country singer Sam Hunt had to cancel his show when the first set of Summerfest dates were announced in June of last year.

For more information on the 2021 Summerfest headliner schedule, visit Summerfest.com.