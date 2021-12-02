Krampusnacht Celebrates Milwaukee’s German Roots

× Expand Photo by Troy Freund Photography Krampusnacht at the Bavarian Bierhaus Krampus

The story of the “Krampus” has its origins based in the centuries-old Christmas traditions of Germany’s Alpine region, as the ferocious beast arrives with St. Nicholas on Dec. 5. His job is to frighten children into behaving, while the goodly St. Nick rewards children with gifts and candies.

With Milwaukee’s German heritage front and center, the fourth edition of Krampusnacht will be observed Dec. 5, from 4-10 p.m., on the Bavarian Bierhaus grounds at 700 W. Lexington Boulevard in Glendale. The inside rooms are stocked with vendors, food, and music while an outdoor beer garden beckons patrons outside—a good spot to watch the parade that passes winding its way inside.

“What I really love seeing is so many different walks of life enjoying each other’s company, and having a good time,” said Tea Krulos, the event’s coordinator. “The site can accommodate around 1,200 people and there are plenty of events. For instance, the vendors showcase a great mix of more than 20 local crafters giving you a chance to buy really unique items like ornaments, clothes, dolls, toys, candles, and jewelry.”

Events slated include live music by Leaky Bellows (5 p.m.), Sweet Sheiks (6 p.m.), Sunspot (8 p.m.) and The Quillz (9 p.m.). The American Ghost Walks Krampus Parade steps off at 7 p.m. featuring dozens of performers dressed as Krampus, witches, angels and other characters of holiday folklore. A special ticket gets access to the Kids’ Krampus Hour (5 p.m.) where tales of the holiday beast are told. There is also a White Elephant Gift Exchange and a Krampusnacht Scavenger Hunt.

“All of this is family-friendly, and a definite highlight is a visit from the Krampus, and later, St. Nicholas making their way through the venue and stopping to greet children,” said Krulos. “I might recommend that since children have different fright levels, you may want to research online for other Krampusnacht events to get an idea. That’s how it got started here … I saw these festivals and wondered what not in Milwaukee?”

This year’s Krampusnacht is being dedicated to Scott Wolter, who passed away last year. “He was the heart and soul of the festival,” said Krulos. “He would drive from Chicago to perform here. We’re also hosting a ‘Toys for Tots’ toy drive, and benefit raffle.”

The Bavarian Bierhaus has food and drink, including a special Bells & Chains brew for the event. The outdoor Bells & Chains Tavern in the beer garden has games, and a set by DJ “10-foot Tall” Krampus.

General Admission tickets are $5. It’s recommended to get there early for parking in the Bierhaus lot. You can find a link to tickets and more event info at: Milwaukee Krampusnacht 2021 | Milwaukee Paranormal Conference (milwaukeeparacon.com)