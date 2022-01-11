Make Your Escape for Charity

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Solve Escape Rooms

You’ve likely seen the concept of an escape room by now, but one Waukesha company is looking to utilize the concept for good. Solve Escape Rooms (1720 Dolphin Drive, Waukesha) is challenging players to complete their 60-minute escape scenarios, and if they are successful, a donation will be made to one of the venture’s charity partners.

The giving back aspect of Solve Escape Rooms is the first of its kind nationally. While escape rooms, where participants are often put in teams and given a set duration to figure out a puzzle, are frequent in the area, this is the only setting where winning results in a prize for others. The concept was developed by owner Steve Stribling after 30 years in the insurance industry. Solve Escape Rooms are already taking bookings, with all successful escapes resulting in donations to the United for Waukesha Community Fund as the first charity partner.

The initial escape situation is “Capone’s Cabin,” where players have to complete a series of puzzles in an hour to unlock Al Capone’s gold, which has been hidden away for decades. A second concept, “14 Floors Below” is being developed for later in the year. The rooms are designed to be family-friendly, with challenges that avoid claustrophobic settings. In addition to the developing concepts, additional charity partners will be coming soon, giving players an option of where to send their successful escape donations in the future.

Reservations are able to be booked through Solve Escape Rooms website, as well as more information about the room concepts, charitable giving, and plans for the future. You can view the Solve Escape Rooms website here.