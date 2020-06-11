Marcus Ridge to Reopen Next Week

× Expand Photo credit: Marcus Theatres Marcus Super Screen theater

When COVID-19 came to the U.S., movie theaters went dark and theatrical releases migrated to video on demand. With the gradual reopening of the American economy, theaters around the country are implementing plans to draw moviegoers back by taking steps to turn cinemas into relatively safe environments. After all, Summer is the moneymaking season for the industry; studios and cinemas are determined not to allow 2020 to become a zero on the ledger.

Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres announced the reopening on June 19 of six of its multiplexes, including one in the Milwaukee area, the Marcus Ridge (5200 S. Moorland Road, New Berlin).

“We continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern by Marcus guests and associates, and have been very thoughtful about the reopening process we are implementing,” says Marcus Theatres’ CEO Rolando Rodriguez. “We know people are eager to return to theatres for movies on the big screen provided they feel confident that we’ve created a safe and comfortable environment—and that consumer confidence is very important to us. The steps are in place, associates are trained, and we are now ready and excited to welcome guests back.”

Following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control, new protocols will be in place. Tickets, food and beverages will be ordered from the website or by App to insure “low-contact interactions” between staff and guests; staff will wear masks and gloves as appropriate; guests are encouraged to come masked and maintain social distance; theaters will be furnished with hand-sanitizers.

Limited hours will be the rule as Marcus steps carefully into resuming business. The Ridge will be open only Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays; it will pick up the programming schedule where it ended in March (The Invisible Man is back!) and program old favorites (Harry Potter returns). For the time being, prices have been lowered to $5. Staggered showtimes will be in place and some seats will remain empty.

Marcus will evaluate the next steps in the weeks to come.

“While our theatres have been on intermission these past few months, we’ve been creative about how to maintain the connection with our guests,” Rodriguez says. “Offering curbside pickup and online ordering of theater favorites like popcorn and treats, and introducing three Parking Lot Cinemas helped do just that. We were also hard at work enhancing our app and website to make it easy to order food—even before you get to the theater. And, now it’s time to reconnect with the community at the movies. The process may look a little different to start, but it doesn’t take away from the excitement of bringing back the theatre-going experience and seeing our valued guests.”