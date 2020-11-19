MARN Gallery Is Looking for Relevant Artworks to Exhibit

× Expand Image via Facebook / Milwaukee Artist Resource Network

The Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN) is looking to work with Greater Milwaukee Area artists for an exhibition opening on Saturday, Dec. 12. The organization revealed a request for proposals for the exhibition, “Moving Forward,” which will take place at their soon-to-be-opened gallery at 191 North Broadway, in the Third Ward.

The pieces chosen to be part of “Moving Forward” will be displayed in two 13-feet-wide window bays in the gallery space, and the audience will see the artworks from the outside looking in. This socially distant viewing experience reflects the content that MARN is searching for: “We are looking for relevant pieces that talk about what is happening in the world; there is plenty of content that popped up in 2020,” says Gallery Manager Riley Niemack. “‘Moving Forward’ is about creating and persisting in this uncertain time. The submissions could also be more about social justice movements, coronavirus… something that is really impactful now.”

The exhibition is slated to close on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, which is when the gallery space, MARN ART + CULTURE HUB, is projected to open to the public. Until January, audiences will have to enjoy the art from the sidewalk. Artists have until Tuesday, Nov. 24, to reach out to MARN to submit their projects, complete with samples of previous works. Up to four artists will be chosen to take part, and all mediums are welcome.

For the full request for proposals, visit artsinmilwaukee.org.