MCTS to Resume Collecting Fares Starting June 1

The Milwaukee Country Transit System will resume front-door boarding and start collecting fares on the morning of June 1.

The 10 rider per bus limit will remain in effect to help riders maintain social distancing.

MCTS suspended fare collections on Saturday, March 28. At the same time, they also ordered riders to board the bus from the back door to limit potential exposure to the bus operators.

MCTS continues to recommend that riders who are medically able to wear a face mask over their nose and mouth while on board.

Riders should now enter through the front door in order to pay their fare, then move away from the farebox and driver as quickly as possible. Use of contactless forms of payment is recommended, including the M-CARD and Ride MCTS app.

Since the 10 rider per bus limit is still in effect, MCTS asks riders to allow for extra travel time. If the bus is at the 10 person capacity, the driver will not pick up additional riders.

The Freeway Flyer routes will continue to be suspended.

For more information about MCTS and the impact of coronavirus on the operation of the city's bus system, click here.

Visit RideMCTS.com/Coronavirus for more information about MCTS and coronavirus.