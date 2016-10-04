RSS

Milwaukee County Transit System

Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more

Oct 4, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

“The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold,” Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. “You’re giving people a fighting chance to succeed.” more

Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

Milwaukee County is developing a 7-mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan to move riders from Downtown Milwaukee to Wauwatosa’s Milwaukee Regional Medical Center and the Milwaukee County Research Park. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:56 PM News Features 10 Comments

If Chris Abele hadn’t put Milwaukee County on the hook to pay an extra $4 million per year toward improving our park system or the transit system, providing more care to senior citizens, stimulating greater economic development or just lowe... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:45 PM News Features 3 Comments

While Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign mailer paints a rosy picture of the county’s bus system, in reality Abele is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Scott Walker, and holding the Milwaukee County Transit Syste... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:04 PM News Features 3 Comments

Paul Masterson discusses the socio-political motivators for LGBT flight from Wisconsin. more

Jul 7, 2015 11:56 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

There’s no question that recent outbreaks of virulent diseases have been frightening. The people at the CDC take outbreaks quite seriously. (Relax: these people know what they’re doing.) In order to cope with the knowledge that there are people am.. more

Nov 26, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

DaleGutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstiento life this month. From Boris Karloff to Robert DeNiro, there have beencountless interpretations of the creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein in cinemaover th.. more

Nov 9, 2014 7:22 AM Theater

In 2013, Pat Gleason and his wife Jeanette opened Bus Stop Coffee Shop (4424 W. Lisbon Ave.), a homey café in a historic building offering fresh bakery made daily in house, delicious Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, and some of the best ho... more

May 14, 2014 1:51 AM Dining Preview

Private security guards asked an estimated 100 protesters—and the media—to leave Greendale’s Southridge Mall property on Saturday afternoon as they protested the more

Apr 22, 2014 9:46 PM News Features

In new legal documents, the Chris Abele administration defended its intent to award a $492 million transit contract to MV Transportation, despite the Texas company’s scoring lower than all of the other vendors on the service portion of the ... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:13 PM News Features

Belts were tight across the board in 2013, a year marked by austerity and sequestration, but that’s all the more reason to splurge a bit this New Year’s Eve. As usual, Milwaukee welcomes the new year with an more

Dec 23, 2013 9:21 PM Music Feature

The Dallas-based bus company MV Transportation wants to win the contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) so that it can gain a toehold in the Midwest, a more

Dec 18, 2013 2:01 AM News Features

Milwaukee Transport Services Inc. (MTS), the nonprofit operator of the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) for 38 years, has gone to court to obtain records the administration of Milwaukee more

Aug 14, 2013 1:14 AM News Features

We’re very disappointed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s decision to terminate Milwaukee Transport Services’ contract to operate the county’s fixed bus more

Jul 31, 2013 12:10 AM Expresso

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget could provide the death knell for public transit systems across the state. more

Mar 6, 2013 12:58 AM News Features

Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, conservative Republican Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, listening to his Republican advisors, has taken a hard line on taxes in his budgets. more

Jan 2, 2013 3:29 PM Expresso

In perhaps what is a sign of a contentious budget season to come, both Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Board Chair Lee Holloway are taking credit for an insurance plan change that could save the county up to $2 million a year... more

Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM News Features

Aug 18, 2011 6:25 PM Daily Dose

Planning for the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee commuter rail line is moving ahead, despite shaky funding from a rental car fee increase and protests from Milwaukee County supervisors who say the county’s bread-and-butter bus system needs solid f... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 3 Comments

