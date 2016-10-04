Milwaukee County Transit System
Push for Local Roads and Buses in Next Budgets
Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more
Oct 4, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Will the Go Pass Survive?
“The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold,” Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. “You’re giving people a fighting chance to succeed.” more
Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Does Milwaukee County Need Bus Rapid Transit?
Milwaukee County is developing a 7-mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan to move riders from Downtown Milwaukee to Wauwatosa’s Milwaukee Regional Medical Center and the Milwaukee County Research Park. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:56 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
What Could Milwaukee County Do with $4 Million a Year? Part One
If Chris Abele hadn’t put Milwaukee County on the hook to pay an extra $4 million per year toward improving our park system or the transit system, providing more care to senior citizens, stimulating greater economic development or just lowe... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Setting the Record Straight
While Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign mailer paints a rosy picture of the county’s bus system, in reality Abele is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Scott Walker, and holding the Milwaukee County Transit Syste... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
The LGBT Brain Drain
Paul Masterson discusses the socio-political motivators for LGBT flight from Wisconsin. more
Jul 7, 2015 11:56 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 1 Comments
Buboes with the Quasimondo in December
There’s no question that recent outbreaks of virulent diseases have been frightening. The people at the CDC take outbreaks quite seriously. (Relax: these people know what they’re doing.) In order to cope with the knowledge that there are people am.. more
Nov 26, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jeremy C. Welter is Frankenstein’s Monster at Off the Wall
DaleGutzman’s Off the Wall Theatre brings an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstiento life this month. From Boris Karloff to Robert DeNiro, there have beencountless interpretations of the creation of Dr. Victor Frankenstein in cinemaover th.. more
Nov 9, 2014 7:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Washington Park's Bus Stop Coffee Shop
In 2013, Pat Gleason and his wife Jeanette opened Bus Stop Coffee Shop (4424 W. Lisbon Ave.), a homey café in a historic building offering fresh bakery made daily in house, delicious Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, and some of the best ho... more
May 14, 2014 1:51 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Southridge Boots Bus Stop Protesters from Site
Private security guards asked an estimated 100 protesters—and the media—to leave Greendale’s Southridge Mall property on Saturday afternoon as they protested the more
Apr 22, 2014 9:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Abele Administration Defends Controversial Transit Contract
In new legal documents, the Chris Abele administration defended its intent to award a $492 million transit contract to MV Transportation, despite the Texas company’s scoring lower than all of the other vendors on the service portion of the ... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee's 2014 New Year's Eve Guide
Belts were tight across the board in 2013, a year marked by austerity and sequestration, but that’s all the more reason to splurge a bit this New Year’s Eve. As usual, Milwaukee welcomes the new year with an more
Dec 23, 2013 9:21 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Bus Management Contract Still in Question
The Dallas-based bus company MV Transportation wants to win the contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) so that it can gain a toehold in the Midwest, a more
Dec 18, 2013 2:01 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Abele’s Administration Refuses to Comply with State Policy
Milwaukee Transport Services Inc. (MTS), the nonprofit operator of the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) for 38 years, has gone to court to obtain records the administration of Milwaukee more
Aug 14, 2013 1:14 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Privatization Plan
We’re very disappointed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s decision to terminate Milwaukee Transport Services’ contract to operate the county’s fixed bus more
Jul 31, 2013 12:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Is Scott Walker Killing Off Public Transit?
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget could provide the death knell for public transit systems across the state. more
Mar 6, 2013 12:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Hypocrisy on Taxes
Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, conservative Republican Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, listening to his Republican advisors, has taken a hard line on taxes in his budgets. more
Jan 2, 2013 3:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Trouble on the Horizon?
In perhaps what is a sign of a contentious budget season to come, both Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and Board Chair Lee Holloway are taking credit for an insurance plan change that could save the county up to $2 million a year... more
Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Voucher Study: Transfers to MPS Muddle Results
Aug 18, 2011 6:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Transit, Transit, Transit
Planning for the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee commuter rail line is moving ahead, despite shaky funding from a rental car fee increase and protests from Milwaukee County supervisors who say the county’s bread-and-butter bus system needs solid f... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments