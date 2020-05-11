Progress Made On Badger Bounce Back Plan Criteria

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

State now meets three of the six gating criteria in the Badger Bounce Back Plan guiding us towards Phase #1 of the plan.

3,069 new test results, which is below average compared to the number of new tests in the last week (4,203 average)

199 new confirmed cases; a total of 10,418 cases statewide

Nine new deaths for a total of 409 deaths; 3.9 percent of known cases result in death

340 cases are hospitalized; this is up from 332 yesterday; 17.7 percent of known cases result in hospitalization

180 of hospitalized cases are awaiting results

116 of cases are in ICU; this is up from yesterday's ICU cases of 113; 4.4 percent of known cases result in ICU

The state is now meeting three of the six gating criteria the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is using as a guide to move into the next phase of the Badger Bounce Back Plan. The latest criteria that is met, at least for now, is the downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests.

The three criteria that are currently met are related to the capacity of the health care system and the amount of testing capacity. The three criteria that are not met are related to the number of people showing symptoms in the general public and among health care workers.



Earlier today, Gov. Evers announced that standalone retail stores and shops located in strip malls are now allowed to reopen with up to five customers in-store, while still keeping social distancing practices.

Also today, two free pop-up COVID-19 testing centers have opened up in Milwaukee County at Midtown Center (5760 W. Capitol Dr.) and UMOS (2701 S. Chase Ave.). Both locations will be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily until they are no longer needed. In press briefing on Monday afternoon, City of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said each testing site had administered at or near 400 tests each and anticipated administering over 500 tests on the first day they were open.

Daily DHS Data

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 199 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, up to a total of 10,418 cases. Nine new deaths were included in the report for a total of 409 deaths.

3,069 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is down 27 percent from the average number of tests returned in the last week (4,203 tests daily). It's important to note the testing goal of 85,000 tests per week is a capacity goal, not a utilization goal.



The state has 51 active labs with a daily capacity of 13,795 tests.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 6.5 percent, which is down from yesterday. DHS is tracking this for a 14-day downward trajectory. That gating criteria is now met as part of the Badger Bounce Back Plan.



Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which gives us a picture of the most severe cases. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily so this is not completely comprehensive.



There are currently 340 patients hospitalized. This is down from yesterday's total of 332. 180 of those individuals are awaiting test results.

116 of the state's 340 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (34.1 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 113.

The state reports the loss of nince additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 409.



Milwaukee County had 70 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to a total of 4,022 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 11 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,924 Buffalo: 5 Calumet: 41 Chippewa: 30 Clark: 24 Columbia: 32 Crawford: 17 Dane: 474 Dodge: 74 Door: 22 Douglas: 11 Dunn: 14 Eau Claire: 57 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 101 Forest: 4 Grant: 68 Green: 33 Green Lake: 8 Iowa: 10 Iron: 2 Jackson: 14 Jefferson: 51 Juneau: 21 Kenosha: 693 Kewaunee: 29 La Crosse: 32 Lafayette: 13 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 19 Marathon: 25 Marinette: 21 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 4,022 Monroe: 15 Oconto: 28 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 117 Ozaukee: 107 Pierce: 13 Polk: 5 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 724 Richland: 13 Rock: 361 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 72 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 25 Sheboygan: 66 St. Croix: 29 Trempealeau: 5 Vernon: 3 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 240 Washburn: 1 Washington: 118 Waukesha: 409 Waupaca: 13 Waushara: 4 Winnebago: 10 Wood: 4 Total: 10,418 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 18 Buffalo: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 9 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 2 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 16 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 231 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 16 Richland: 2 Rock: 13 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 10 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 23 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 400