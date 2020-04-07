Scenes from One of Milwaukee's Five Polling Places

Hamilton High School (6215 W. Warnimont Ave.) is one of five in-person voting locations open today for the presidential primary and spring election in the City of Milwaukee. Typically, there are 180 polling locations open, but staffing shortages that are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the city cut 175 locations.

Here are some photographs taken by local photographer and filmmaker Joseph David Bowes.

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo credit: Joseph David Bowes Hamilton High School is one of five in-person voting locations open in the City of Milwaukee for the spring election on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo credit: Joseph David Bowes × 3 of 5 Expand Photo credit: Joseph David Bowes × 4 of 5 Expand Photo credit: Joseph David Bowes × 5 of 5 Expand Photo credit: Joseph David Bowes Prev Next

Bowes shared that the experience "was like walking into an emergency clinic."

"The tone was very sober. The poll workers were dressed in protective gear, doing an excellent job, but looked overworked."

"They are on the frontlines, workers and voters alike will contract the virus here at this station as a result of the stonewalling efforts of Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature and the U.S. Supreme Court. It wasn’t chaos/chaotic, it was more surreal, like I was walking through a bad dream."

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Poll locations:

Riverside High School, 1615 E Locust St (For residents who live in aldermanic districts 1, 3, and 6)

Marshall High School, 4141 N 64 th St (For residents who live in aldermanic districts 2, 5, and 9)

St (For residents who live in aldermanic districts 2, 5, and 9) South Division High School, 1515 W Lapham Blvd (For residents who live in aldermanic districts 4, 12, and 14)

Washington High School, 2525 N Sherman Blvd (For residents who live in aldermanic districts 7, 10, and 15)

Hamilton High School, 6215 W Warnimont Ave (For residents who live in aldermanic districts 8, 11, and 13)

If you have received an absentee ballot and are mailing it in, you must have it postmarked before today (Tuesday, April 7) at midnight to have your vote counted. Otherwise, you can drop it off at one of five drop-off locations OR at your designated polling location.

Drop-off locations: