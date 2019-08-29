That Christmas Market is Returning to The Fiserv This Fall

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: JMKE Photography The Christkindlmarket will be held outside of the Fiserv Forum again this year.

It’s almost that time of the year again. The Christkindlmarket is returning to the Fiserv Forum this November. The popular market, which came to Milwaukee for the first time last year, will offer traditional candy cane striped wooden huts, festive shopping options, international delicacies, hot spiced wine (Glühwein), fine German beers and hand-crafted ornaments.

The market will be located right outside of the Fiserv Forum from November 15 through December 24 this year. Admission is free. In 2018, over 1.9 million people visited one of the three locations — the other two being in Chicago — according to German American Events LLC.

The market will be open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday to Saturday. There will be special hours on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

