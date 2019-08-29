That Christmas Market is Returning to The Fiserv This Fall

PHOTO CREDIT: JMKE Photography
The Christkindlmarket will be held outside of the Fiserv Forum again this year.
It’s almost that time of the year again. The Christkindlmarket is returning to the Fiserv Forum this November. The popular market, which came to Milwaukee for the first time last year, will offer traditional candy cane striped wooden huts, festive shopping options, international delicacies, hot spiced wine (Glühwein), fine German beers and hand-crafted ornaments.
The market will be located right outside of the Fiserv Forum from November 15 through December 24 this year. Admission is free. In 2018, over 1.9 million people visited one of the three locations — the other two being in Chicago — according to German American Events LLC.
The market will be open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Friday to Saturday. There will be special hours on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.
Read the full press release below:
Recognized by Travel & Leisure Magazine, USA Today, TripAdvisor, and 10Best as one of the best holiday markets in the world, the Christkindlmarket Chicago opened in 1996 and has grown to be one of the most beloved Chicago holiday traditions.
Recognized by Travel & Leisure Magazine, USA Today, TripAdvisor, and 10Best as one of the best holiday markets in the world, the Christkindlmarket Chicago opened in 1996 and has grown to be one of the most beloved Chicago holiday traditions. In 2019, the Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza, will celebrate its 24th year for 40 consecutive days—from November 15 through December 24—featuring 55 vendors from all around the world.
The Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville at Gallagher Way will open daily starting Friday, November 22, and give visitors the opportunity to continue their holiday shopping and tasting of traditional German and international foods while enjoying family-friendly entertainment through Tuesday, December 31.
The Christkindlmarket Milwaukee, now in its second year, will welcome its visitors back for holiday fun at the Plaza at Fiserv Forum, from November 15 through December 24.
For a more exclusive experience that includes being the first to stroll around the market in a more private atmosphere, guests can purchase tickets to the ‘Twas the Night Before Christkindlmarket’ Preview Party at Daley Plaza. The preview event takes place in the evening of November 14 (5:30pm - 8pm), the day before the official opening of the market. Tickets and more details will be announced on www.christkindlmarket.com and the Christkindlmarket Chicago Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/christkindlmarket).
The traditional German-style outdoor holiday markets host visitors from all around the world. According to an Economic Impact Study from 2017*, visitors hailed from 32 different countries to experience the most authentic market of its kind in the US. In 2018, over 1.9 million visitors were able to create holiday memories at all market locations. Many of these, with 81% repeat visitors, have made visiting the Christkindlmarket a family tradition.
“German American Events is thrilled to continue the beloved Chicago holiday tradition of the Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza,” said Maren Biester Priebe, CEO of German American Events. “We are even more excited to welcome visitors back to our Wrigleyville and Milwaukee locations as we continue to grow and celebrate the holiday season together!”