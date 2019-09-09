Watch: Milwaukee Documentary Sheds Light on Hoan Bridge Suicides

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Aaron Johnson

Like many Milwaukeeans, Aaron Johnson travels across the Hoan Bridge daily to get to work. He’s been doing so for 10 years. But on one trip in 2017, he saw something he’ll never forget — an individual standing on the edge of the bridge, ready to take their own life. Months later, he saw it again.

These moments encouraged him to interview individuals who have attempted suicide on Milwaukee’s Hoan Bridge, which has connected Milwaukee since 1977. These interviews resulted in “Hoan Alone,” a short documentary that includes interviews with people who have dealt firsthand with suicide.

“Those experiences really stuck with me and the idea of what would I do if I came across a third person led me to explore the issue on my own with no expertise in the subject matter or leads to interviewees,” said Johnson about making the film.

Johnson finished the documentary in 2018 and it has since been shown at over 90 film festivals, winning dozens of awards. Johnson wants the short documentary to get people to think about suicide, as September is National Suicide Awareness Month.

“We are not talking about this enough and people shouldn’t be afraid or embarrassed to talk about their own struggles openly. I can only hope that this short film can further that conversation for someone,” Johnson told The Shepherd.

You can watch the film for free below.