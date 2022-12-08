Gabriel Thomas Brings Light to Vacant Buildings

× Expand Photo by Erin Bloodgood Gabriel Thomas Gabriel Thomas

Milwaukee has roughly 2,500 vacant properties across the city, a problem that weighs more heavily on predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods. Research has shown that vacant houses attract crime, are easier to set on fire, and can lower the value of homes nearby.

The difference in number of boarded up buildings between neighborhoods is obvious as one drives from the East Side to the North Side or central parts of the city. Those neglected spaces are blatant visuals of the disparities in our city.

Gabriel Thomas, a local artist is trying to change that. When most people see a forgotten space, he sees potential. Since 2020, he has painted murals on boarded windows around the city to bring about love and positive energy.

“I fill a void,” says Thomas. “It’s a symbol of freedom. When you’re doing something positive, the world is yours.”

Filling Vacant Spaces

× Expand Photo by Erin Bloodgood 'One Love' mural by Gabriel Thomas 'One Love' mural by Gabriel Thomas - Holton and Concordia

Originally inspired by the Milwaukee artist Ras ‘Ammar Nsoroma, Thomas began painting images on vacant spaces in the middle of the pandemic while living in Dallas, Texas before moving back to Milwaukee that same year. While everyone was inside and isolated, he was painting to inspire people and uplift spirits.

“I needed to release the pain inside of me that I was seeing in the world,” he says.

Art has always been a peaceful escape for Thomas. He grew up on 38th and Galena, often drawing and making art as a child. “It was rough,” he says. “I’m just thankful for the knowledge that was instilled on me to make it to live to this age. A lot of people didn’t make it.”

Photo by Erin Bloodgood 'You Are Enough' mural by Gabriel Thomas 'You Are Enough' mural by Gabriel Thomas - Holton and Concordia

Thomas is all too used to seeing boarded buildings, but he has turned the challenges in his life into works of art that color the streets of Milwaukee. By depicting experiences and struggles that viewers relate to, he makes something more than art – he inspires community connection. Rather than an eyesore in their neighborhood, people can see themselves in his paintings.

You can find some of his pieces on Holton and Concordia, one of which shows two people sharing their hearts in a romantic scene. Across the street is a portrait of a woman who struggles with leukemia. That piece, “You Are Enough,” showcases her strength and resilience as she battles her disease.

The issue of vacant buildings continues to loom over Milwaukee and affect the people living nearby, but as Gabriel Thomas continues to create art, he is painting hope.

Find Gabriel Thomas’ artwork on his Instagram @gabriel.7911.