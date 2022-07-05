Sheila Badwan Helps Refugees Seeking Freedom

× Expand Photo by Erin Bloodgood Sheila Badwan Sheila Badwan

On July 4, America celebrates its independence—our day of freedom. But many of us may never truly appreciate the freedom we have because we’ve always had it. For centuries, America has offered the promise of safety and a better life for those fleeing war, religious persecution, or other hardships. Unless we are Indigenous, our ancestors came to this country seeking that freedom we celebrate today.

“As an immigrant and refugee, (the promise America offers is) being able to practice any religion you want, being able to work and have that American dream,” says Sheila Badwan, the Executive Director of the Hanan Refugee Group in Milwaukee and Vice President of the Board of the national organization.

The Hanan Refugee Group in Milwaukee is a chapter of the larger national nonprofit organization which offers services for refugees including language courses, therapy sessions, daycare, assistance with paying bills, and many more. On a daily basis, Badwan and her team in Milwaukee welcome struggling families seeking shelter and a safe haven.

The Milwaukee chapter of Hanan—and Badwan’s involvement with this work—began six years ago during the Syrian refugee crisis when millions of Syrians fled from the country’s civil war. “It was heart wrenching to see families in the conditions they were in and really needed the support of the community,” says Badwan. The influx of refugees in Milwaukee showed the need for services that would help these families adjust to the new life they would have to build.

Fleeing Violence, Oppression

Badwan explains that no refugee wants to leave their home and stable job. In the case of the Syrian, Afghan, and soon to be Ukrainian refugees Hanan Refugee Group works with, they are running from violence and oppression. “They go through a lot of stress – a lot of the unknown,” states Badwan with tear-filled eyes.

Refugees are connected to the center through Hanan’s networks of partner organizations, religious groups, or community connections. Their Facebook Group, Milwaukee Refugee Supporters, is also a powerful tool for connecting supporters to those in need.

By the time families make it to Hanan’s center on South Howell Street, they may be dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and grappling with survivor’s guilt for being the ones who made it out. Then there are the day-to-day challenges like not speaking the language or having to work in a minimum wage job after having a more prestigious career.

Badwan emphasizes the resilience and will of the refugees she works with. Their strong work ethic and dedication to supporting their communities are prominent themes when she speaks about the people that come to the center. “Refugees really contribute heavily to the economy,” she says. “They are not just on government benefits. Every Afghan family I’ve worked with that has come since this Afghan crisis, all they want to do is work (to provide for their families.)

The Hanan Refugee Group has grown tremendously in the last six years, building programs to meet the needs of the immigrant community, including expanded women’s services and driving assistance. Hanan’s work has been an integral part of building a thriving Afghan community in Milwaukee.

Immigrants and refugees come to this country because it offers possibility and a place to thrive. Badwan’s story is proof of that. When her parents were young, they immigrated from Palestine to build a life for her—a story familiar to many of our own families and ancestors. “To be able to have that freedom and have an opportunity—that’s big,” she says. So, as we celebrate our freedom this July 4, think about the many people who have given up everything for a chance to take part.

Learn more about the Hanan Refugee Group at hananrrg.org.