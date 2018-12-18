What are you doing during your lunch hour or coffee break? You might want to look into Hours Against Hate, described by the Jewish Community Relations Council’s Elana Kahn as “an initiative that engages people across lines of difference. It started with Muslim and Jewish officials at the U.S. State Department who wanted to give people opportunities to pledge time, hour by hour, to people who didn’t live, look, love or pray like themselves.”

Launched in Milwaukee in 2013, Hours Against Hate is a program focused on creating situations for meaningful conversation for young people in schools and workplaces. Hours Against Hate’s resources include a speakers’ bureau—whose diverse community leaders travel to classrooms and workplaces—as well as weekly postings of ethical questions. It also sponsors a mini-grant program providing program funding for Milwaukee-area schools. For more information, visit hoursagainsthate.com.