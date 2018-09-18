Josh Kaul v. Brad Schimel on the Issues

Health Care

Kaul supports Wisconsinites receiving health care through the Affordable Care Act, saying accepting ACA money would cover more Wisconsinites at a lower cost, and a repeal would harm Wisconsin’s most “vulnerable,” including people with pre-existing conditions.

Schimel is spearheading a lawsuit brought by 20 states seeking to end the ACA, calling it unconstitutional and a “train wreck” and claiming that Wisconsin was better off before it.

Guns

Kaul will not take NRA money and believes in “reasonable gun safety” measures such as universal background checks, banning bump stocks, restricting 3D-printed guns and a red-flag law allowing people at risk of violence to be temporarily disarmed.

Schimel has been endorsed by the NRA and recently refused to take a stand against 3D-printed guns, opposes gun-free zones in schools and has suggested arming teachers.

Reproductive Rights/Abortion

Kaul is pro-choice and has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood. He’s called Wisconsin’s ban on abortion (currently unenforceable under Roe v. Wade) “unsafe” and said the legislature should repeal it. He added he’d need to conduct legal analysis on enforcement if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Schimel is anti-choice, believes life begins at conception and supports stringent abortion impediments and overturning Roe v. Wade. Citing his religious beliefs and his adopted daughters, he has pushed to keep the Wisconsin law criminalizing abortion on the books and is endorsed by Wisconsin Right to Life.