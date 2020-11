This episode features funny-man and artist, Bob Rok. Host Matthew Filipowicz and Rok go through the latest pieces from the 2020 Presidential Election circus, including the Million MAGA March and finally touch on the differences in the art forms of stand-up comedy and hip-hop.

