Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 18: Mary Collie

This episode features Chicago-based comic, Mary Collie. Host Matthew Filipowicz and Collie go over the recent re-branding of Mr. Potato Head by Hasbro and the Republican cancel culture accusations going along with it. The two also touch on the state of comedy in COVID and social media platforms filling in the gaps for creatives missing a physical audience.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is available wherever you get your podcasts, from Spotify, Amazon, Apple, to Stitcher. Subscribe so you can stay up to date!

To listen to past episodes, click here.