What Trump Means for the Environment
“We are in this bizarre political state in which most of the Republican Party still thinks it has to pretend that climate change is not real,” said Jonathan F.P. Rose. more
Nov 21, 2016 11:13 AM Letters to the Future 3 Comments
I’m Fighting for You
Rhea Suh of the Natural Resources Defense Council promises future generations will inherit a world without the dangers of global climate change in this excerpt from Letters to the Future. more
Dec 1, 2015 9:06 PM Letters to the Future 1 Comments
Jim Hightower: Political Boneheads
Hello? People of the future … Anyone there? It’s your forebears checking in with you from generations ago. more
Nov 24, 2015 10:53 AM Letters to the Future
Tom Hayden: Green Global New Deal
Dear Future Generations, At the time I write this, the greatest fissure in global politics is between the affluent white North and the suffering and devastated victims of floods, fires, blazing temperatures, deforestation and war from the G... more
Nov 24, 2015 10:49 AM Letters to the Future
Rebecca Newberger Goldstein: Moral Monsters
Dear Descendants, If you are reading this, then you must exist, and so my greatest fears haven’t been realized. We didn’t manage to eradicate our kind from the universe. In my darkest,Letters to the Future more
Nov 24, 2015 10:46 AM Letters to the Future