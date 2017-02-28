RSS

Jim Hightower

I quickly learned that the Shepherd Express, Milwaukee’s progressive alternative voice, wouldn’t have been published some weeks without Ed Garvey paying for it. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:15 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

Hello? People of the future … Anyone there? It’s your forebears checking in with you from generations ago. more

Nov 24, 2015 10:53 AM Letters to the Future

Now in its eighth year, Fighting Bob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activists to Baraboo to discuss politics and brainstorm solutions. In this Shepherd Q&A, its founder, attorney and former gubernatorial candidate Ed Garvey, previewe.. more

Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

