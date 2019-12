Our readers know best who is working in our community to make Milwaukee a better place for all citizens.

That's why we're looking for your help in naming Milwaukee's 2019 Hero of the Year. Please nominate individuals or organizations whose contributions have made Milwaukee at great place to live. We will honor the winner in a print edition in 2020.

Send us your nomination and a one-paragraph description of the person or organization to editor@shepex.com by Dec. 31, 2019.