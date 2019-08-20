Saving Our Democracy: August 22-28, 2019

× Expand MLK Drive

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as highlighting activities that promote social and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Saturday, August 24

Impact Coalition for Families presents Community Coffee & Conversation @ Wake-Up Program LLC, 3353 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Join a conversation on black family life with Dr. William Rogers, retired UW-Milwaukee lecturer and current host of The Black Reality Think Tank Radio. Rogers will discuss the historical context of African families, the impact of diaspora life, the restoration of African families and ending family violence. This will give attendees the tools and solutions to stabilize of families thus build stronger communities. Presented by Impact Coalition for Families.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of 92nd St. and North Ave., noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.