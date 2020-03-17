Saving Our Democracy: March 19-25, 2020

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as highlighting activities that promote social and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

The weekly Peace Action event, we are told, will take place. Please double-check with UW-Milwaukee and/or the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County before attending the Tuesday, March 24, event listed below.

Saturday, March 21

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Sherman Boulevard and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and, quite literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Tuesday, March 24

2020: The Year of the Latino Vote—Are We Ready? @ the UW-Milwaukee Roberto Hernández Center (RHC), 3210 N. Maryland Ave., 12:30-1:45 p.m.

RHC and the League of Women Voters of Milwaukee County’s Comité por el Voto Latino will host a discussion on the importance of voting in the Latinx community and promoting voter education and registration.

