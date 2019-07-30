Saving Our Democracy: Aug. 1-7, 2019

× Expand Emily Shullaw Emily Shullaw for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, racist, sexist, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Howell Ave. and Howard Ave., noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

EXPO MKE August Meeting @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (2821 N. Vel Phillips Ave.) 6 p.m.

Pete Koneazny, of the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee will join EXPO members to discuss conditions of confinement in Wisconsin Prisons and in particular, Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility. Those who administer detention sites are responsible for providing adequate food, clothing, shelter, sanitation and medical care. Do prison officials fall short of that responsibility?

