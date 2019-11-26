Saving Our Democracy: Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2019

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, racist, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as those of others who likewise seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Young Dems Monthly Social @ Mad Steintist, 200 Madison St., Waukesha, 7 p.m.

Meet other young Democrats for drinks in a fun social setting sponsored by the Waukesha County Democratic Party and Young Democrats of Wisconsin. Attendees should be under 40.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Highway 100 and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Monday, Dec. 2

Conservation Nation: Protect Our Rivers @ Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, 6-8 p.m.

Running for its second year, the Racine Zoo welcomes all families to join the mission of conservation. Conservation Nation is a free eight-week program to teach families about the issues our planet faces and how we can help. “Through animal encounters, activities and at-home challenges, your family will learn together, grow together and conserve together,” says their website.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Kletzsch Park, Indian Prairie and Fish Passage @ Mazlowski Community Park, Hobbs Community Room, 220 W. Bender Road, Glendale, 6 p.m.

Members of Glendale Natural Heritage Committee and Milwaukee Audubon Society invite you to a 45-minute presentation to address Kletzsch Park, Indian Prairie and the current Kletzsch Park Fish Passage proposal. There will be ample opportunity for questions afterward. “We want to show the special natural history of the river banks, the history of the dam and park and the importance of the park area to the Native Americans who inhabited Indian Prairie,” says their event page.