Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 17-23, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration and others who seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Inclusion Workshop with August Ball @ UWM Union Wisconsin Room, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd. 5-8 p.m.

August Ball, the CEO and founder of Cream City Conservation & Consulting LLC, empowers people of color to take positions of leadership within the green economy. As a result of this session, participants will be able to “articulate the basic definitions of diversity, inclusion, equity and unconscious bias, begin to identify ways in which bias impacts leadership and team experiences and understand the relationship between bias and diversity, equity and inclusion,” says the UW-Milwaukee University Recreation department.

Saturday, Oct. 19

African American Community Leadership Forum @ Johnson Controls Volunteer Center, 200 W. Pleasant St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The 2019 African American Community Leadership Forum will include topics that range from the census, employment, Real ID, driver licenses for all and unlocking the vote. Admission is free and lunch is included.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of South Howell and East Howard avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee @ ComedySportz Milwaukee, 420 S. First St., 8-10 p.m.

As Laughing Liberally Milwaukee lists on their blog, it is a show “hosted by comedian, cartoonist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz whose work has been featured on CNN, NPR, PBS, HBO, BBC, Ain’t It Cool News, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, The Nation” and more. Comedians performing on the bill include Brian Green, Marcos Lara, Cynthia Marie, AJ Grill and Dana Ehrmann. The event will also have an interview with Lane Hall and Joe Brusky from the Overpass Light Brigade.

Monday, Oct. 21

CNS Panel with 2020 DNC Organizers @ Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, 5460 N. 64th St., 6-7:30 p.m.

As Carvd N Stone Inc. (CNS) says on their event page, they are “hosting a community panel that will feature leaders from the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee to share information on the current status of the convention plans, the expected impact of the convention on Milwaukee and the ways the community can get involved.” Panelist representing the 2020 DNC will be Joe Solmonese, the CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee; Liz Gilbert, the 2020 Milwaukee Host Committee president; and Lafayette Crump, the 2020 Milwaukee Host Committee vice president of diversity, vendor accountability and growth. CNS President Nyesha Stone will moderate the panel. The event will be geared towards youth, but all are asked to come.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Budget Town Hall Meeting @ Milwaukee Public Library, Capitol Branch, 3969 N. 74th St., 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee County Supervisors Sequanna Taylor and Eddie Cullen will be holding a town hall to discuss the 2020 Milwaukee County budget. “The most important part of the budget is you! Come and make your voice heard, bring questions and join the conversation,” says the Budget Town Hall Meeting event page.