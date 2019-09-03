Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 5-11, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration and others who seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Sept. 5

BLOC Office Warming Party @ 3500 N. 26th St., 6 p.m.

Welcome the Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) as they move into their new home. BLOC is a nonprofit organization working to ensure a high quality of life for members of the African American community in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin. Community-based organizing and face-to-face conversations lead to change.

2019 Affordable Housing Forum @ Fiserv Forum, 7:30 a.m.

The 2019 Affordable Housing Forum will showcase the work CommonBond Communities and its partners have undertaken to answer questions such as if an applicant’s criminal history actually predicts their ability to maintain stable housing and, as housing providers, can we do more to reduce barriers and increase access to housing?

Friday, Sept. 6

Bernie Eve: MKE DSA for Bernie Sanders Campaign Launch @ Art*Bar, 722 E. Burleigh St.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is the largest socialist organization in the U.S. Its members seek to build progressive movements for social change, while establishing an openly democratic socialist presence in American communities and politics.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Be THEE Village @ Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., 11:30 a.m.

A variety of Milwaukee professionals ranging from health care professionals, entrepreneurs, community leaders and firefighters come together with the common goal of strengthening and empowering our youth—specifically, young boys in the inner city. Featured topics include the importance of mentorship and police interaction safety protocols.