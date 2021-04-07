Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 20: Michelle Gilliam

This episode features voice actor, improviser and owner/artistic director of Improv MKE, Michelle Gilliam. She's been around the improv scene for over 20 years and successfully launched Improv MKE during the pandemic - which now boasts international reach!

Host Matthew Filipowicz and Gilliam go over the recent spike in bills aimed at voter suppression and the overlap of politics and sports.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is available wherever you get your podcasts, from Spotify, Amazon, Apple, to Stitcher. Subscribe so you can stay up to date!

To listen to past episodes, click here.