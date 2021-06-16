Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 25: Marcos Lara

This episode features comic, Marcos Lara. Host Matthew Filipowicz and Lara go over the latest flurry of garbage from the mouth of Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Steve Bannon show where she accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of being behind the coronavirus conspiracy and more. The two also discuss comedy returning to semi-normal in-person events and how the pandemic has treated them.

