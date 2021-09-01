Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 30: Shawn Vasquez Round 2

This episode features another returning guest, Milwaukee comic Shawn Vasquez. Host Matthew Filipowicz and Vasquez cover some of the latest controversies in Wisconsin politics, like the Waukesha school district attempting to discontinue federal free lunches, since they claim it was spoiling the children. The two also touch on the re-introduction to comedy in public amid the struggles of COVID-19.

