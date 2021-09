This time on Laughing Liberally, Matthew Filipowicz welcomes back guest Cynthia Marie. The two discuss a bunch of topics, including a new activist reality show, the realities of education and what Cynthia has been up to since her last appearance.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is available wherever you get your podcasts, from Spotify, Amazon, Apple, to Stitcher. Subscribe so you can stay up to date!

