Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 32: Dana Ehrmann

On this episode of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, comic Dana Ehrmann returns to the show to discuss the latest with host Matthew Filipowicz. The two navigate a power outage, and talk about Republican opposition to LGBTQ+ discussions in schools, Dana's initial gigs after the reopening of comedy clubs and more.

