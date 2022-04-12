For the Brewers There’s No Place Like Home

× Expand Photo by Greg Geeaych American Family Field 2022 American Family Field

Unofficially, the April 14 home opener at American Family Field is the real start of the Milwaukee Brewers 2022 season. Although they are opening their show on the road with games against the Chicago Cubs and the Baltimore Orioles, it’s akin to an Off-Broadway premiere.

Photo by Greg Geeaych Rick Schlesinger Rick Schlesinger

Rick Schlesinger has seen a few opening home games in his time as the Brewers’ president of baseball operations, but the excitement is still contagious. “It’s the start of summer and it’s a community thing. The show is the team on the field and our goal is to win the World Series. We’re looking toward a great season and a lot of magical moments along the way.”

There have been some tweaks in the team roster from last year’s model that went 95-67 and took the National League Central crown. They did fade a bit toward the end and dropped the league divisional series 3-1 to eventual World Series winner, the Atlanta Braves. After so many close calls over the last few years, they are eager for their time.

Gone are Jackie Bradley Jr., Manny Pina, Avasail Garcia, and Dan Vogelbach. Returning is fan favorite, Rowdy Tellez, and a new addition, Andrew McCutcheon. The starting pitchers are again their strong suit with Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, and Adrian Houser, as well as Eric Lauer and Aaron Ashby.

Reliever Josh Hader (58.3 innings pitched, 102 strikeouts, 34 saves) was awarded the 2021 National League Reliever of the Year. Burnes was 11-5, with 234 strikeouts in 167 innings and won the 2021 National League Cy Young Award, as best starting pitcher. Both pitchers will be handed their awards during pre-game ceremonies on April 15.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Fan Amenities and Safety

At a press preview event, Schlesinger noted that while the show is the team on the field, fan amenities and safety have also taken center stage. “There are lots of changes, and we’re at full capacity at the ballpark after a few years of challenges…our mission statement is listening to the fans.

“We’re enhancing our cleaning protocols and we’re still navigating (that). There’s no mask mandates, no capacity limits, and most importantly, we want to present a safe environment, a fun environment,” he said,

One signature addition is the Cream City Cocktail Bar, located on the Loge Level in the right field corner. They will feature cocktails. The menu of tropical and popular mixes also includes that Wisconsin supper club staple, the Brandy Old-Fashioned.

× Expand Photo by Greg Geeaych Cream City Cocktail Bar at American Family Field Cream City Cocktail Bar at American Family Field

Later this year, the X-Golf Experience is coming to American Family Field with seven bays over two floors. A first of its kind in any major league ballpark, the 11,000-square foot outdoor golf simulators will be in the previous Stadium Club, a prime spot on the left field Club Level. Full food and beverage services are also on the patio.

The St. Louis Cardinals are the opponent for the April 14 game, and amenities or not, they will be hearing from more than 42,000 fans in the seats of the ballpark. The event is nearly sold out.