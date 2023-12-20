Bucks Exit In-Season Tournament, Start Winning Rampage

× Expand Photo: #ProHogs via Milwaukee Bucks - X Bobby Portis Bobby Portis

The Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) went unbeaten through four games during their grouping contests for the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. They were ultimately shut down 128-119 by the Indiana Pacers in the Dec. 7 knockout semi-final round in Las Vegas, of all places.

The Buck’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to the all-tournament team for his sterling play in this inaugural and seemingly-to-be annual event. He averages 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. The one thing these four games proved to be the ongoing defensive lapses at the wrong times. However, it also showed a fire had been lit, with Antetokounmpo calling out his mates to get tighter.

But first, let’s visit the “Unclear on the Concept Department” and try to outline the In-Season Tournament rules. Teams in each of the conferences are separated into three randomly-drawn groups to play against each other once in a round-robin style.

The twice weekly match-ups last November gave teams with the best record, as well as one wild card team from each conference with the best group play record and point spread, a chance to move along to the “knockout round.” It featured eight teams, four from each conference, in a single elimination game. The Bucks were eliminated by the Pacers.

Except for the two teams reaching the championship round, everyone else goes back to complete their regular schedule, consisting of 82 games total. The championship game does not impact the standings but is an 83rd game for those two teams.

It is reminiscent of the NHL, a couple of decades ago, when their schedule of 70-plus games was geared to eliminate four teams out of 36 for the Stanley Cup post-season. The entire season and the cup finals were a denouement, no purpose. As Bill Veeck Jr. said about baseball, “(It) must be a great game, the owners haven’t been able to kill it yet.”

For the Bucks in December, they have won six of seven games including destroying the Pacers in a revenge tilt, 146-114. The win at the Fiserv Forum displayed the renewed edge, led by Antetokounmpo, with a franchise record of 64 points. His fury in trying to retrieve the game ball led to angry words with Pacers personnel, and the teams confronting each other in the locker room hallway entrance.

Three nights later, the Bucks built an 81-56 halftime lead, shooting 59.6% from the field, routing the Detroit Pistons 146-114. MarJon Beauchamp started his first game of the season and scored the first seven points of the game. Damian Lilliard had 33 points, while Bobby Portis knocked in 31, with 12 rebounds. Antetokounmpo added his share (22), as Detroit angered its hometown fans by losing for the 23rd straight game.

When the Bucks are on, they seem to have other teams questioning themselves. Chicago Bulls management again was looking at possibly trading Zach Levine, after a 133-129 overtime loss to Milwaukee Dec. 11. Lillard (39), Antetokounmpo (26, 17 rebounds) and Khris Middleton (20) were the Bucks’ leaders in a Dec. 17 drubbing of the Houston Rockets. The homestand has yielded four straight victories since the in-season tournament, and the Bucks have seemingly declared open season on the league, for the moment.

The Bucks are at the Fiserv Forum against the Orlando Magic (Dec. 21), and return New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) facing the Pacers.