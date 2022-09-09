Bucks Look to Bounce Back in 2022-23

× Expand Photo courtesy Fiserv Forum Fiserv Forum exterior Fiserv Forum

When the Milwaukee Bucks take the floor this October, any thoughts of May 15, 2022 can be erased from their collective memory. That’s the day Milwaukee was bounced from the Eastern Conference semifinals inside a raucous TD Garden in Boston, to a Celtics team that would ultimately go on to the NBA Finals. For Bucks fans, as well as the core of Milwaukee’s starting lineup, the regular season tip-off can’t come soon enough.

From the outset of the 2021-22 season, it looked like last year’s squad might make a return to defend their NBA title. Led by a big three consisting of all stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, as well as a snubbed Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee battled through a tough Eastern Conference to finish third last year, in what seemed like a deliberate choice on the season’s final day to avoid playing the Brooklyn Nets early in the playoffs. That strategy would ultimately backfire on Milwaukee, as it lined them up with their eliminators, the Celtics, in a series that had the writing on the wall from the beginning. It’s a new year, however, and the longest offseason that the NBA has been able to have in the past three years due to the pandemic. That being said, there is a lot to look forward to by the time fall rolls around.

Core Consistency

The offseason has been fairly quiet for the Bucks organization, and that is good thing. For starters, there wasn’t much that Milwaukee could do in terms of contracts, as Giannis, Middleton and Holiday combine for about 60% of the team’s total salary cap space. The Bucks are over the league salary cap right now, utilizing the league’s luxury tax rule to pay for the remainder of their roster that is over the threshold. Milwaukee did, however, retain some key components in Pat Connaughton and fan-favorite Bobby Portis, each of whom declined free agency in order to stay in Milwaukee for three and four years, respectively. They also re-signed former Marquette standout Wesley Matthews, who appeared for the Bucks in 2019-20 and later in last year’s campaign. He will stay in Milwaukee for another year.

Only one new name comes into play for the Bucks, and that is shooting guard Joe Ingles, acquired from the Utah Jazz this summer. In eight seasons in Utah, Ingles found his rhythm as a three-point shooter, adding some depth to the Bucks’ efforts from beyond the arc. While he will be a welcome addition to Milwaukee’s perimeter game, fans won’t see him until the turn of the calendar year, as he is rehabbing an ACL injury sustained with the Jazz this past January. On his current timetable, he should be expected to join Milwaukee’s active roster around the all-star break, which will prove worthy when the team makes a push towards the playoffs once again.

Returning to Full Strength

While Joe Ingles is currently dealing with an injury, a pair of the Bucks’ starters will also be able to utilize a full offseason to return to top form. A contributing factor in Milwaukee’s early playoff exit last year was losing forward Khris Middleton in their series against the Chicago Bulls due to a sprained MCL, which required surgery. He will likely be able to make his way back to the starting lineup early in the 2022-23 season, after both that injury and having surgery on a torn ligament in his left wrist this past July. He will be a crucial factor for the Bucks’ success once again this season, bolstering the offense again as another weapon alongside Giannis and Jrue Holiday.

While not on the injured list anymore, the offseason is beneficial for center Brook Lopez, as well. Lopez spent much of last season on injured reserve with a lower back injury, which ultimately resulted in surgery. He did not return to the Bucks’ lineup until March, making 12 regular season appearances and 12 playoff games. With the ability to make space in the paint for Giannis as well as shoot outside three-pointers, Lopez’s presence was sorely missed for the majority of last year. A clean slate can prove Brook’s effectiveness once again, especially in the rhythm of a hectic regular season.

The most exciting part of the Milwaukee Bucks returning to the floor, though, is that they are once again a true contender for an NBA championship. Of course, unforeseen twists and turns will help shape this year’s season, but it feels good anytime one of the league’s smallest markets has a chance to win its biggest prize. Milwaukee recently had a taste of championship glory, and the city is eager to revisit that pandemonium once again.

