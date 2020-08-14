Bucks Open NBA Playoff Against the Magic on Tuesday Afternoon

Sergio Estrada Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Here's what you need to know about the schedule of the Milwaukee Bucks' (56-17) opening round match-up against the Orlando Magic (33-40) in the NBA bubble that starts Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.
Both the Bucks and Magic are 3-5 in the bubble. The Bucks lead the '19-'20 season series 4-0.
The days and times of the first four games have been released, and the Bucks have no games scheduled in prime time. If necessary, games 5, 6 or 7 may be played in prime time.
The winner of the best of seven series will play the winner of the match-up between the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers.
Game 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18 @ 12:30 p.m. (TV: FSW & TNT, Radio: 620 AM)
Game 2
Thursday, Aug. 20 @ 5 p.m. (TV: FSW & ESPN, Radio: 620 AM)
Game 3
Saturday, Aug. 22 @ noon (TV: FSW & TNT, Radio: 620 AM)
Game 4
Monday, Aug. 24 @ 12:30 p.m. (TV: FSW & NBATV, Radio: 620 AM)
Game 5 (if necessary)
Wednesday, Aug. 26 @ TBD (TV: FSW, Radio: 620 AM)
Game: 6 (if necessary)
Friday, Aug. 28 @ TBD (TV: FSW, Radio: 620 AM)
Game: 7 (if necessary)
Sunday, Aug. 30 @ TBD (TV: FSW, Radio: 620 AM)
All times are Central time
The rest of the playoffs will look like this:
- Play-in games: Aug. 15-16
- NBA playoffs: Aug. 17
- NBA conference semifinals: Sept. 1
- NBA conference finals: Sept. 15
- NBA Finals: Sept. 30
- NBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary): Oct. 12