Bucks Week Ahead: Going Streaking

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

Just a few weeks ago, the Milwaukee Bucks were figuring out how to account for a 6-foot 10-inch hole in their gameplan with the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo due to injury. It seems as though they’ve found a way to make up for that and then some, however, as Milwaukee is currently riding the momentum of a 14-game win streak into this week, capped off by a statement win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon on national television. In Giannis’ absence, centers Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis filled the void, chipping in 22 and 10 points each, while containing the three-pronged Phoenix attack of Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. Another big performance from Jrue Holiday, who led the way with 33 points for Milwaukee, helped outlast the Suns down the stretch, and a big pair of three-pointers from the newly acquired Jae Crowder shut things down when the Bucks needed to. It was a team win, which has been the motif during the currently NBA-best win streak.

While it still remains unclear as to when Giannis will rejoin the Bucks’ lineup, continuing the momentum that Milwaukee had prior to the All-Star break has helped pace the Boston Celtics, who are finding a way to stay atop the Eastern Conference standings by only a half of a game. As games begin to take more weight leading up to the season’s final months, sees the teams at the top of the Eastern Conference in a stalemate, though one will inevitably have to lose first. Fortunately for Milwaukee, the Bucks have a deep roster that can interchange roles fairly fluidly, and just about any offensive weapon is able to be utilized. That makes Giannis a complement to the Bucks’ offense rather than the sole focal point, and should make for some exciting basketball upon his return. Here’s what the Bucks have coming up next:

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Tuesday, February 28 at Brooklyn (6:30 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Facing the Brooklyn Nets on this half of the NBA trade deadline is essentially like playing an entirely different team, thanks to the departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Since the All-Star break, Brooklyn has lost both of their games, albeit Sunday afternoon’s loss to Atlanta came purely because of a Trae Young buzzer beater. Brooklyn is a team in flux, however, and are still learning to play with new additions Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie. Guard Ben Simmons is also day-to-day with an injury as of this weekend, though his impact for the Nets this season has been questionable at best. Brooklyn is a team looking to find their new identity, and while they’ll want to get a leg up on the season series with the Bucks, Milwaukee will want to keep rolling on some impressive team momentum.

Wednesday, March 1 vs. Orlando (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The Orlando Magic are 19 games out of first place in the Eastern Conference, but only four games out of a play-in position for the NBA postseason. When they come to Milwaukee on Wednesday night, they likely won’t be looking to start a miracle streak to the top of the standings, but will be looking for a statement win that can motivate them into a playoff position. Top overall pick in the NBA draft Paolo Banchero, along with center Wendell Carter Jr. and guard Cole Anthony have been the bright spots for the Magic thus far in the season, but it hasn’t propelled Orlando beyond playing .500 basketball as of late. If all goes well, Milwaukee should be able to run away with Wednesday night’s game, but you can never count out a young team with a chip on their shoulders.

Saturday, March 4 vs. Philadelphia (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Sunday afternoon’s win against the Phoenix Suns was the highlight of the last week for the Bucks, and they’ll once again have another marquee matchup on national TV Saturday, when the third-place Philadelphia 76ers come to Fiserv Forum. Philadelphia comes into the week at three and a half games behind Milwaukee in the standings, but they are certainly a credible threat to catch fire in the second half of the season, putting extra importance on Saturday’s contest. Joel Embiid is currently second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 33.1 points per game, and James Harden leads the league in assists with 10.7 per game, meaning Milwaukee has their work cut out for them. The 76ers will want to prove that they can go toe-to-toe with the Bucks as a precursor a potential late playoff matchup, and if the Bucks’ streak is still in tact, they’ll have added motivation to beat the Bucks. Expect fireworks on Saturday, with a game that will help solidify power rankings in the East.

Sunday, March 5 at Washington (6:30 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The week ends with back-to-back games for Milwaukee, as well as the first of a two-game road trip when they face the Washington Wizards. Fresh off of what will likely be a tough contest for the Bucks, they will travel and have to face a Washington team that is looking to stay alive in the playoff picture. Center Kristaps Porzingis comes into the week dealing with a nagging injury for the Wizards, and the teams has lost both of their games coming out of the All-Star break. Forward Kyle Kuzma has been known to take over the offensive production for Washington this season, but there have been few bright spots for a team that has split their season series with the Bucks thus far. These two teams will meet again in the final weeks of the season, and if Washington turns things around, potentially the first round of the playoffs. It is way to early to think about matchups, but Milwaukee will want to stay hot, and do so with a big team win over a struggling team.