Bucks Week Ahead: Headed West

There are six guaranteed playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, and currently, the Milwaukee Bucks are sitting in fifth place. That doesn’t tell the full story, however, as any of the six teams in the East currently holding a playoff position could easily slide up to the top of the standings with a healthy winning streak. The Bucks, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sit just two games behind the conference-leading Miami Heat. The Brooklyn Nets, who are in sixth place, are just a half game behind Milwaukee and Cleveland. To say things are tight at the top would be an understatement.

In Milwaukee’s immediate future is the final game at Fiserv Forum in a two-week run that saw the Bucks mostly sleeping in their own beds, and then a four-game road trip to meet with some of the Western Conference’s biggest names. Fortunately for Milwaukee, many of those big names are hampered by injuries, and this could be the run that the Bucks need to push them out of the lower playoff seeds. It’s time for Milwaukee to put their foot on the accelerator, and they can do that beginning this week. Here’s what is in store.

Tuesday, February 1 vs. Washington (6:30 p.m., TNT)

The week will start on Tuesday for the Bucks, as the Washington Wizards cap off a three-game home stand and six of the last seven games taking place at Fiserv Forum. The Wizards come to Milwaukee on a five-game losing skid, and on the outside looking in at playoff positions. The team has been reliant on guard Bradley Beal as well as forward Kyle Kuzma, who has been having a stellar season. Beal was the thorn in the side of the Bucks the last time these teams met back in November, as he picked up 30 points in the Bucks’ loss on the road. The Bucks are maintaining a steady stride, while Washington trends downward, but it will certainly be a tightly contested game on Tuesday night.

Saturday, February 5 at Portland (9 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The west coast road trip begins next weekend for the Bucks, as they’ll kick things off in Portland after three days of rest and travel. The Trail Blazers begin the week in the last remaining play-in position in the Western Conference standings, but that certainly doesn’t reflect the team that they have this year. Portland is without star point guard Damian Lillard, who went down with a knee injury two weeks ago that required surgery. However, Portland still have strong offensive components in guard CJ McCollum, center Jusuf Nurkic and forward Norman Powell, all of which could make the first game of the road trip difficult for Milwaukee. A well-rested Bucks team should be the favorite in this one, but it likely won’t be a one-sided affair.

Sunday, February 6 at Los Angeles Clippers (8 p.m., NBA TV)

Game two of the west coast run takes the Bucks to Los Angeles for a nationally-televised matchup with the Clippers, who are eager to get into a guaranteed playoff spot. The Clippers are playing around .500 basketball, and are without star guard Paul George, who remains out for a few weeks with an elbow injury. Forward Kawhi Leonard is done for the season with a torn ACL, leaving Los Angeles with a depleted roster when it comes to superstars. Without George, it’ll be up to guard Reggie Jackson and forward Marcus Morris to answer the Bucks’ offense, and center Ivica Zubac will have to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo in the paint.