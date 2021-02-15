Bucks Week Ahead: Homecoming

× Expand Photo via Twitter / Bucks

After a long road trip, the Milwaukee Bucks are about to wind down the first half of the 2020-21 season at home, with eight of their last nine games being played at Fiserv Forum. The road trip didn’t necessarily do many favors for Milwaukee, who come into the week in second place in the Eastern Conference. Another heartbreaking, last-second loss in Phoenix and a tough game against Utah last week left Milwaukee about even on the swing out west, and a loss against Oklahoma City Sunday night didn’t help things. Fortunately, Milwaukee can rely on the comfort they have at home this week to get the last stretch of games before All-Star Weekend into the win column.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 & Thursday, Feb. 18 vs. Toronto (Tuesday at 7 p.m, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on TNT)

Coming off of the road trip, the Bucks will once again meet up with Toronto for a pair of games, after winning their lone meeting so far this season in Tampa 115-108 a couple of weeks ago. In that game, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee in terms of points, rebounds, and assists. That’s not as uncommon as it seems, as he’s done it nine times already this year, once again proving his MVP status. Toronto comes into the week playing around .500 basketball, looking to rectify a shaky start to the season. The Raptors have a balanced offense, so these games will be tough, but hopefully Milwaukee can continue their winning ways.

Friday, Feb. 19 vs. Oklahoma City (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin)

While they aren’t back-to-back games with the Thunder, Milwaukee will next welcome Oklahoma City for the second meeting of the teams in six days on Friday night. In Sunday’s game, the Thunder played Milwaukee close, and their lead was as small as two points with just over 30 seconds remaining. Neither game will have fans in the stands, but Milwaukee’s home record far outshines their road slate, with the Bucks coming into the week at 9-2 at Fiserv Forum. After several close losses as of late, Milwaukee will be eager to run this one back.

Sunday, Feb. 21 vs. Sacramento (8 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin)

Milwaukee’s only first-half meeting with the Sacramento Kings rounds out the week on Sunday night, and things should hopefully swing in the Bucks’ favor. Sacramento comes into this week with an about even record, and are currently without the guaranteed services of Marvin Bagley III, who has been dealing with a calf injury after being a productive offensive weapon for the Kings at the beginning of the season. Sunday’s game will be the second of a five-game road trip for the Kings, who will also be on the back end of consecutive games over the weekend. Look for Milwaukee to try to keep the tempo high in this game, and hopefully develop a lead big enough to utilize their bench for a fair amount of the game.