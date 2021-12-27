Bucks Week Ahead: Turning the Page

The Bucks were apparently on the nice list this year, with a depleted roster getting a welcome gift on Christmas Eve. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wesley Matthews, Bobby Portis, and Donte DiVincenzo all returned to the Bucks’ lineup, after being placed in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As it would turn out, all of them would be needed. Matthews would ultimately give Milwaukee the lead with a go-ahead three pointer in the closing minute of their Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics, and Giannis led the team in points for the 22nd time out of the 35 games played so far.

For DiVincenzo, it was a return to the court after tearing a ligament in his ankle during last year’s championship run. He was originally set to make his season debut on Wednesday, Dec. 17 before the team’s COVID-19 issues sidelined him even further. He logged 16 minutes off of the bench on Saturday, with thee points and two rebounds. Milwaukee’s roster is now at nearly full strength, missing only Brook Lopez, who is out indefinitely with back issues that required surgery. DiVincenzo will likely see more minutes this week as he eases back into Milwaukee’s rotation, and he could potentially work his way back to being a starter once again. He should, in theory, have some comfortable games to get rolling again. Here’s what the Bucks have ahead.

Tuesday, Dec. 28 & Thursday, Dec. 30 at Orlando (Both games at 6 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

If there was a gift that keeps on giving for Milwaukee, it might be a pair of games with the Orlando Magic to close out 2021. Milwaukee won a pair of games at home in November against the Magic, who currently have the second-worst record in the NBA. Orlando also comes into the matchup losing ten of their last 11 games, and winning just seven contests so far this season. For the Bucks, the pair of games will likely mean a bit of shaking the rust off, as well as getting Donte DiVincenzo back into the fold on offense. Getting Milwaukee’s roster back to full strength can only mean more fun for the back half of the season, and we should get the first glimpses of that in both of these games.

Saturday, Jan. 1 vs. New Orleans (5:30 p.m., NBA TV)

The Bucks will then return to Fiserv Forum on New Year's Day, with an afternoon game against the New Orleans Pelicans. While the Pelicans are currently on the bottom end of the Western Conference, ahead of only the Houston Rockets, revenge will motivate the Bucks in another nationally-televised holiday contest. Thanks to an onslaught of three-pointers from Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham, the shorthanded Bucks dropped an overtime game in New Orleans last week. The Pelicans will also likely be without star forward Brandon Ingram, who is listed as day-to-day after going down early in Sunday night’s contest with the Oklahoma City Thunder to an Achilles injury. While he hasn’t been ruled out just yet, tests on Monday will determine the extent of his injury, which could further inhibit the Pelicans this season.