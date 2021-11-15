Bucks Week Ahead: Welcome To Milwaukee

Photo via Twitter / Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks return from a five-game road trip this week, and it thankfully has gotten them back in the win column after last Tuesday’s win over a hampered Philadelphia 76ers squad and a receipt win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Unfortunately for the Bucks, however, they’ve had more success away from Fiserv Forum than they’ve had inside of it this year. The Bucks’ lone win at home this year came on the opening night of the season against the Brooklyn Nets, who were without Kyrie Irving and continue to be for the considerable future. Since then, they’ve dropped four straight games at home.

While they haven’t had the off-court drama that Eastern Conference contenders Brooklyn and Philadelphia have faced, the Bucks are still dealing with nagging injuries for several players. As of last week, the Bucks have already started eight different lineups at the beginning of games this year. For comparison, it took Milwaukee all the way until March of last season to reach that number of starting five rotations. With the loss of would-be starters Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, and Donte DiVincenzo, however, the team has yet to keep a consistent lineup on the floor this year. Here’s what is in store when the Bucks make their way back to Fiserv Forum this week.

Wednesday, November 17 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

With a couple days of rest from the road, Milwaukee welcomes the Lakers to town on Wednesday night for a marquee matchup on primetime TV. The injury bug has hit Los Angeles, as well, with stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis both facing issues that have kept them out of games recently. The Lakers’ bench is deep, though, as a veritable “superteam” featuring players that arrived intent on winning a championship. Any number of stars like Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo or Trevor Ariza can command the Los Angeles offense on any given night. We might not know what version of the Lakers will play in Milwaukee on Wednesday, but they will most certainly make for a tough contest.

Friday, November 19 vs. Oklahoma City (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the next visitors to Fiserv Forum on Friday. The Thunder finished second from last in the Western Conference last season, and currently field a fairly young team led by guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While no team in the NBA is overtly allowed to say that they’re tanking a season for a high draft pick, the team has lots of salary cap room and no dominant superstar players at this point. Friday night could serve as a solid rehab game for any of the Bucks’ many injured assets, or a chance to give the bench some extended minutes.

Saturday, November 20 vs. Orlando (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The week closes out with a pair of back-to-back games against the Orlando Magic on Saturday and next Monday. After trading center Nikola Vucevic last season, the Magic have been in a rebuilding mode, looking to build up a young roster for the future. Guard Markelle Fultz and center Mo Bamba are names of note, but not necessarily components to build a franchise around just yet. The Magic got off to a slow start this season, winning just three of their opening ten contests. If the Bucks are looking to get back on track, Friday through Monday are looking like their best immediate options.