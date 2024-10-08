Crashing Back to Earth, After Olympics

× Expand Photo courtesy Visit Milwaukee Bucks fans in stands

Although he was missing-in-action with a calf injury for the last few games of the regular season, and the first round of the playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo is back. The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star player was happily bouncing around for the Greek basketball team during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He also made history in carrying the Greek flag, the first black athlete to do so for the country, during the opening ceremonies. The team was eventually eliminated, but the NBA 2024-2025 season is coming, and a lot of questions remain from the chaos of last season.

Pundits and Las Vegas betting outlets are slating the Bucks for no higher than a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Last season, Milwaukee finished 49-33, and took their sixth consecutive Central Division title, only to be eliminated in the first round for the second straight time.

Where was Defense?

However, the disaster that was last season was marked by severe defensive lapses, a lack of cohesive play with a solid game plan, injuries that come with older players, and a possible scenario that was set to fail.

Early on, two key defensive cogs—Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen—were traded for offensive threat Damian Lillard. Championship coach Mike Budenholzer was let go in favor of Adrian Griffin. Despite a 30-13 from a team that appeared lost, he was subsequently replaced by Doc Rivers. The former Marquette star, seemingly pulled away from a golf course, finished with a 17-19 record.

The Bucks were shorthanded and exited the playoffs in six games, against their nemesis, the Indiana Pacers. There were some highlights such as the Game 6 finale, and frustration of Patrick Beverly throwing a basketball at fans in the stands, twice.

Strong Supporting Cast

Arguably, the best team effort all season took place in Game 5, an absolute gem with Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton each scoring 29 points. That Game 5 win was the final bow to the hometown Milwaukee fans, at the Fiserv.

Although Bucks general manager Jon Horst had the courage to make the decisions last season, many didn’t work out. The Shepherd-Express reached out to Horst on what’s ahead for this season. The media office said he was not available.

Any team boasting “The Big G,” Lillard, and Middleton as a scoring trio on offense is formidable The Bucks have a strong supporting cast with Bobby Portis, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverly, Brook Lopez, Jaylon Galloway, Pat Connaughton, a healthy (?) Jae Crowder, and Chris Livingston.

Is Age a Factor?

One issue is that many of the players are entering that gray area, where age is going to be a factor. An infusion of youth will eventually be needed

However, the main concern is finding people that will block and protect the basket. To that end, Milwaukee’s front office may have pulled off a nice off-season gambit in spending under $10 million for three players.

They picked up veteran defender, Gary Trent Jr., on a one-year deal. Known for his three-point perimeter shooting, he is being slotted to complement Lillard on the court. Delon Wright, another veteran with seven championship rings over his career, also was signed to a one-year contract.

Tauren Prince, picked up from the Los Angeles Lakers, can come off the bench with averages of 44% field goal shooting, coupled with 8.9 points and nearly 3 rebounds per game.

The players must remain healthy with physical trainers on the lookout. If the core group is there to start the playoffs, it could be an interesting ride.

The Bucks pre-season schedule starts away at the Detroit Pistons (Oct. 6), the Los Angeles Lakers at the Fiserv (Oct.10), the Chicago Bulls at the Fiserv (Oct. 14), and away at the Dallas Mavericks (Oct. 17). The regular season begins Oct. 23, at the Philadelphia 76ers.