Cream City Cast Episode 10: Dismantling in Indiana, Direction by Center Decision and the Emergence of Sterling

Cream City Central's Dylan Piccolo and Andrew Goodman hop on another edition of the Cream City Cast. This edition is headlined by the disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Jan. 10 and what long-term takeaways that we can draw from the loss.

Also, the guys dive into the rumors surrounding the Bucks attempt to acquire a center to bolster their leaky front court. The question asked from that is: Does quality of center the Bucks bring in tell you what direction the rest of the Bucks season will go in? Take a listen to this edition of the Cream City Cast to get Dylan and Andrew's takes.

