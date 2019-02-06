Despite Best Record, Are the Bucks Built to Win a Title?

Even in the midst of another Midwest winter that included a brutal polar vortex last week, the Milwaukee Bucks have stayed hot as they remain on top of the NBA standings after winning 17 of their last 20 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to do Greek Freak-like things while securing his third straight All-Star selection and first time captain honors after finishing as the top vote getter in the Eastern Conference.

He won’t be the only one representing the Deer in Charlotte as Khris Middleton earned his first career All-Star selection as a reserve, and will also take part in the three-point contest for the second time in his career. Head coach Mike Budenholzer will be a part of All-Star weekend as well as he gets the nod to coach Team Giannis. All seems to be well and good with team chemistry through the roof, but Milwaukee still finds themselves the subject of trades and rumors ahead of Thursday’s deadline at 2 p.m.

Let’s start with the rumors that include Pelicans star forward Anthony Davis, who listed the Bucks as one of four teams he’d be willing to sign with long-term.

× Anthony Davis’ representatives have informed the Pelicans that he would sign long-term with the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers if he is traded, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2019

The Giannis Effect

It seems odd that Davis would have the Bucks on his short list of teams, due to wanting out of another small market in New Orleans. But when you have the best record and a transcending star like Giannis to go with it, the market size can be thrown out the window.

The fact that Davis is willing to play in Milwaukee means that the Bucks have begun to build a culture that is getting the attention of other stars looking to find a place to win and build a championship legacy.

The team’s transformation since Giannis’ rookie season—where they won just 15 games—to now holding the league’s best record 52 games in has been remarkable. Barring a catastrophic injury or major collapse, this team seems destined for a finals run. That being said, who knows how much weight this rumor holds and whether AD truly wants to play in Milwaukee. It could just be noise that his camp is spewing out in order for the Lakers, his ultimate number one destination, to up their offer and get the Brow to Los Angeles before the deadline.

As awesome as it would be for the Bucks to acquire Davis, and have arguably two top five players in their starting lineup, the cost would be detrimental and leave them with very little depth moving forward.

Judging by what the Pelicans are asking from the Lakers, it seems that there is no way Milwaukee can match an offer even if they gave up some kind of a combination of Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon, Eric Bledsoe, DJ Wilson and picks. There’s part of me that says do it because how often do you get a chance to add a player like AD, but then another part says absolutely not due to how well they have been playing this season under Bud.

Don’t get me wrong, I think the current Bucks roster is built well enough to contend, but I don’t know about well enough to win if they even get to the finals. Getting AD doesn’t automatically mean they will win a championship, but it certainly gives them better odds than not having him. The safe thing would be to let this season ride out as they are currently constructed because it’s been too much fun. It would hard to sustain the success they’ve had if they gutted the roster for one player; even if it is Anthony Davis.

Thon on the Move

Moving on to the news that broke this morning involving the disgruntled Thon Maker, who got his wish and was dealt to the Detroit Pistons for Stanley Johnson; another guy who has been looking for a fresh start.

While this deal is not a shocking one since Maker had fallen out of favor within the organization and was nowhere near the rotation as of late, it still will be a tough one to swallow. The Bucks had high hopes for the former 10th overall pick, but has since struggled after an interesting rookie season under Jason Kidd where he showed flashes of his intriguing skillset including spending time with Kevin Garnett. After playing in 131 games, Maker had played sporadically in just 35 games this season and not at all since he made his trade request back on January 25.

Maker’s frustrations were understandable. This was supposed to be a year that he could have made a big jump and found himself in prime position for a contract extension. That was blocked by the signings of Ersan Ilyasova and Brook Lopez, who no one thought would be producing at the level he has this season.

The lack of consistent playing time is unfortunate, but the fact that Milwaukee has the best record in the league is no joke. There’s no doubt Maker could still have a long and successful career in the NBA, but timing is everything. It’s hard to develop someone who still has raw skills when the Bucks have built something that has been working. I think I speak for all when saying I wish Thon nothing but the best. His goofy personality and positive attitude will be missed within the organization.

Getting a guy like Stanley Johnson wasn’t necessarily something they had in mind, but could end up working out down the road. This trade reminds me of the Michael Carter-Williams trade the Bucks made a couple years ago when they got Tony Snell in return. Snell has turned his career around in Milwaukee as a prototypical athletic wing defender who can knock down the open shot and attack the basket. Johnson is a former top ten pick with flashy talent that has loads of athleticism and ability to knock down the three. He just couldn’t quite figure it out in Detroit. Not saying a light bulb will all of a sudden go off here in Milwaukee but his skillset seems to fit coach Bud’s system. Johnson will be an insurance policy and provide some depth at the forward position for the stretch run.

Khash Worth the Money?

Anthony Davis dreams aside, it’s no secret the Bucks have four starters besides Giannis that are eligible to be free agents this coming summer. It’s going to be next to impossible to bring all four back next season. Brook Lopez, who is only making $3.3 million this season, will likely be in high demand. He will get a fat raise on his next deal, which means the Bucks will have to let him walk. Brogdon seems like the most obvious choice to resign in Milwaukee due to the value he brings playing multiple positions, and how efficient he is on both ends of the floor. Eric Bledsoe looked like he was a trade candidate after last year’s rough playoff series but has looked like a different player under Budenholzer and certainly made his case as to how valuable he is to this team.

Last but not least, the curious case of Khris Middleton, who at times looks like the All-Star selection he definitely earned and other times when he seems non-existent or lost within the shuffle. Last week when the All-Star reserves were announced, a happy and smiling Middleton met with reporters and confirmed his love for Milwaukee and his desire to be a Buck for life alongside Giannis.

× "It's not being in the right market, it's being with the right TEAM." pic.twitter.com/zuFMcMWEVA — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 2, 2019

Middleton is a tough two-way player and one of the most underrated shooters in the game. The one knock I’ve always felt about him is his lack of a killer instinct. In other words, that Kobe Bryant “mamba mentality” to take over and be the deciding force in close games and getting to that next level of winning a championship.

I will say he deserves a lot of credit for his performance in the playoffs last year against the Celtics. We got a taste of peak Middleton, who nearly carried the Bucks to their first playoff series win since 2001, but ultimately it wasn’t quite enough.

I want to believe in Middleton and feel like he can be the number two or three option on a championship team, but more than anything he’s got to believe in himself. I don’t know if it’s because he doubts himself or is still figuring out a way to harness his abilities to be the best player he can be alongside Giannis, but these final 30 games and subsequent playoff run are going to be crucial in determining the future of his basketball career.

No doubt he will get max money this summer and he knows it, but if he can be a main focal point in helping the Bucks get over the hump this season, then it’s safe to say he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Bottom Line

Coming off a stretch where they played 10 of 13 games on the road, the Deer will finally have some home cooking starting Wednesday night against the struggling Wizards, who they just took care of this past Saturday night in Washington.

With the trade deadline coming up quickly, I doubt the Bucks do much beyond moving Thon unless they shock the world by getting Anthony Davis somehow. It’s not often that Milwaukee finds themselves in a position as the top team in the Eastern Conference let alone the entire league. Expect something small such as an extra shooter for the bench or another big for frontcourt depth if anything. They could, however, be active in the buyout market say if a veteran such a Wisconsin native and Marquette alum Wes Matthews gets bought out by the Knicks, who recently acquired him in a blockbuster trade involving Kristaps Porzingas. Nevertheless, the Bucks are in great shape and are healthy for the most part. They continue to go about their business and are showing no signs of slowing down.