Milwaukee Bucks Win NBA Championship In Six

Long before tipoff on Tuesday night, Milwaukee was ready for a championship party. The Milwaukee Bucks only needed one game to clinch their first NBA title in 50 years, and had two opportunities to do so. Fortunately, it would only take one game to ignite over 80,000 screaming fans in downtown Milwaukee, and restore Milwaukee's championship status for the first time in half a century.

The early going favored the Bucks, who jumped out to an early lead despite many of the games in this series remaining fairly close. Milwaukee would take a 15-7 advantage early in the first quarter, punctuated by a Khris Middleton three-pointer that sent a sold out Fiserv Forum into a frenzy. Defensive stops converting into baskets from the Bucks' starters would be the difference, as Milwaukee rode their hot start into a 13 point lead at the end of one quarter. While many intangible factors favored the Bucks going into game six, the team looked like championship material after the first period of play.

Nobody said it would be easy, however, and the Suns made that apparent in the second quarter. Midway through the period, Phoenix would erase Milwaukee's lead entirely, and momentarily quelled the enormous crowd inside and outside of Fiserv Forum. The depth of the Suns’ roster came to life, with Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder pushing the team closer to Milwaukee. A 9-0 run would tie the game for Phoenix, and things would remain tight up until the halftime buzzer. The Suns would ultimately take a five point lead into the break on the strength of three Chris Paul baskets and an assist on a Deandre Ayton alley-oop, meaning the Bucks would have to come from behind in order to claim their title.

It became apparent early in the second half that Milwaukee was not losing game six at home. Looking like the Bucks of the first quarter, Milwaukee stood their ground, matching defensive stops with big baskets. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way, putting up 50 points before the night was done. Surely, it will go down as one of the best NBA Finals performances of all time, ultimately fitting for a player that has been integral to the transformation of the Bucks franchise. That included 17 of 19 free throws, with the Greek Freak relieved of the chanting that he endured while struggling at the line on the road. Milwaukee would take the third quarter, outscoring Phoenix 35-30, and tie the game in the process. The entire series for Milwaukee would come down to just 12 minutes of play, with the opportunity to claim an NBA title at home hanging in the balance.

The final quarter of the game felt like the ideal scenario for the Bucks, with big opportunities bouncing Milwaukee's way. Missed shots from Phoenix rimmed out in devastating fashion, with Milwaukee capitalizing on just about every miscue. Giannis' attack on the rim also forced Phoenix's hand defensively, putting DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker into foul trouble down the stretch. Milwaukee maintained a tight lead inching towards the final whistle. With about 90 seconds left in regulation, it became apparent that destiny was in the hands of Milwaukee, and the Bucks would claim an NBA title. A crowd of 17,000 inside and approximately 65,000 outside roared as the Milwaukee Bucks, as had been the motto all along, claimed their first NBA title since 1971, in six games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected as the NBA Finals MVP, further cementing his legacy in Milwaukee as one of the greatest to ever suit up for the Bucks. Khris Middleton, the only other remaining player from the Bucks' dismal 15-win season in 2013-14, clutched the Larry O'Brien trophy while Milwaukee celebrated the series win. Milwaukee outlasted plenty of adversity this postseason, and Giannis, Middleton, and Jrue Holiday will go down in local lore as the trio that brought a trophy home to Milwaukee with a strong supporting cast.

Naturally, the next thoughts are those of a championship parade. Per reports, the parade will begin at Veterans Park on Thursday at noon, and work its way down Wisconsin Avenue to the Deer District. Stay tuned to the Bucks' social media accounts as well as Shepherd Express for details regarding a title celebration.