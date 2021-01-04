Milwaukee Admirals Opt Out of 2020-21 Season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Admirals

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the Milwaukee Admirals have chosen to temporarily suspend their participation in the American Hockey League, opting out of the 2020-21 AHL season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team would have been forced to play home games at the UWM Panther Arena without fans in attendance, a move which would have drastically affected the team’s finances. A statement from team owner Harris Turer was posted on the Admrials’ website and social media Monday.

“Unfortunately the prospect of playing the season without fans and the lack of any revenue was too difficult to manage” said Turer. “We look forward to getting back on the ice and welcoming our fans back to Panther Arena for the 2021-22 season. We continue to have a strong relationship with the Nashville Predators and the Wisconsin Center District, who have both been helpful and supportive during this time. In addition we would like to thank our fans and corporate partners for their backing and dedication and we look forward to working with them as we look ahead to the 2021-22 season and beyond.”

The Admirals will continue their relationship as a minor league affiliate for the NHL’s Nashville Predators, which had begun with the team’s formation in 1998. The Predators’ farm team system also includes the Florida Everblades of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). The Everblades began play on December 4 and will continue league play through February.

The Admirals will rejoin the AHL for the 2021-2022 campaign, which is slated to begin in October. The team is currently planning to have fans in attendance for home games in that season, with the hope that conditions will have returned to the point of not having restricted attendance.

For season ticket holders and fans with tickets, an FAQ page has been established on the Milwaukee Admirals’ website. Team president Jon Greenberg will also be answering questions from fans on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Admirals are the second tenant of UWM Panther Arena to suspend play for this season, with the Milwaukee Wave canceling their 2020-21 season in the Major Arena Soccer League prior to this season. The Wave will also look to resume play in 2021-22.